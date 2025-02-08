Is LeBron James playing today against Indiana Pacers? Concerning injury update emerges for Lakers star (Feb. 8)

The LA Lakers could face a massive blow ahead of Saturday's clash against the Indiana Pacers as LeBron James has been downgraded to doubtful. The four-time MVP has been firing on all cylinders lately, coming off a 42-point, 17-rebound double-double against the Golden State Warriors.

He's been instrumental in the team's nine wins over the past 12 games. However, James is dealing with a left ankle soreness ahead of Saturday's afternoon game at home. LA provided the official update late on Friday night. The Lakers will also remain without their new superstar Luka Doncic, yet to debut in the Purple and Gold.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James has dealt with a left foot injury this season, an ailment that has bothered him for over two years. However, it hasn't limited him much. He's played 46 out of 49 games, averaging a team-high 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists on 51.6% shooting, including 39.1% from 3.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James stats vs. Indiana Pacers

LeBron James has averaged 27.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 6.7 apg in 66 games against the Pacers. He boasts a 41-25 record against the Eastern Conference team. It's the first matchup of this season between the Lakers and the Pacers.

Indiana enters this clash behind a 13-3 run, improving to 29-21 on the year after beating the LA Clippers 119-112 on Thursday. The Lakers will face an uphill task in James' absence, who will likely miss this clash.

LA will require massive efforts across the board, especially from Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent, to compensate for James' production. They are the most potent offensive players in the lineup after Luka Doncic and James.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers game?

ESPN and ESPN+ will provide national coverage of the Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers game. Meanwhile, Spectrum SportsNet and FDSNIN/13 WTHR will provide coverage in local areas. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback