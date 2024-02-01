Is LeBron James playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on NBA's all-time leading scorer's status (February 1)

LeBron James is questionable to face the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The LA Lakers star continues to deal with the ankle injury that has bothered him since New Year's. LeBron has missed only five games, though, and is expected to play tonight in the marquee clash between the historic rivals.

LeBron and the Lakers are also under tremendous pressure to turn things around this season. They are back under .500 after a promising stretch in which they went 5-2. However, it ended and turned into a two-game skid as the Lakers dropped games to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks on the road.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. He's dealt with the problem since Jan. 3. The four-time NBA MVP has missed two games because of this issue. LeBron has missed five games in total this year. Among his other three absences, two were due to a calf contusion and one due to illness.

LeBron James stats vs. Boston Celtics

LeBron James has played 59 games against the Celtics, averaging 28.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He holds a 33-25 record against the Eastern Conference giants.

LeBron had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in his last game against the Celtics on Dec. 25. The Lakers lost that contest 126-115. The four-time champion shot only 35.7% from the floor.

LeBron last faced the Celtics on the road on Jan. 28. He had 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 125-121 OT loss, which ended controversially as the Lakers star seemingly had his game-winning free throw snatched away. Now retired referee Eric Lewis didn't call a blatant foul on LeBron by Jayson Tatum that could have sealed the win for the Lakers in regulation.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics?

The LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game will be nationally televised on TNT. Spectrum SporstNet and NBC Sports Boston will cover the game in local regions. International fans can catch the game online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET (4:30 PM PT). TD Garden, the Celtics' homecourt, will host the contest.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be the marquee players in action. The Lakers enter this game behind a 24-25 record, ninth in the West, while the Celtics are a league-best 37-11 this season.

