Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are back in action on Christmas Day as they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday in what was their last game at Staples Center.

It has been a struggle for LeBron and the Lakers as they enter the matchup with the Nets on a four-game losing streak. Three out of those four losses were blowouts, with the only tight defeat coming against the Chicago Bulls. They were dominated by the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers are in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak with head coach Frank Vogel and five players on the NBA's health and safety protocols. Anthony Davis is also out for four weeks due to a knee injury and LeBron James has been carrying the team.

James has been dealing with an abdominal strain since late October and caused him to miss eight straight games. He also suffered an ankle injury against the Suns, but it seemed minor as he played versus the Spurs.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against Brooklyn Nets?

LeBron James will be active for the LA Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets tonight

The LA Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable against the Brooklyn Nets. James is still nursing a strained abdomen that caused him to miss eight games earlier in the season. However, the superstar forward is expected to play as he's not missed a game since November 30th.

James is also playing really well for his age and for someone who's been dealing with a minor injury. "The King" is averaging 29.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks during the Lakers' current losing streak. He also confirmed that he'll be playing tonight based on his Christmas message for his followers.

LeBron James @KingJames Dayumm I’m excited to play tomorrow on Xmas!! It just hit me. Merry Xmas to everyone! Love y’all 👑 Dayumm I’m excited to play tomorrow on Xmas!! It just hit me. Merry Xmas to everyone! Love y’all 👑

Aside from LeBron James, the LA Lakers have seven players listed on their injury report for Christmas Day. All seven players are listed as out, with five players on the NBA's health and safety protocols. They include Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves.

The remaining players listed as injured are Anthony Davis with a left MCL sprain and Kendrick Nunn with a right knee bone bruise. With the Lakers hampered by injuries, James has to do more in order for the them to end their losing streak. He is extra motivated to get the win to break Kobe Bryant's all-time scoring record on Christmas Day and Dwyane Wade's all-time record for Christmas Day wins.

