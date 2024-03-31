Is LeBron James playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 4-time NBA MVP's status (March 31)

LeBron James is questionable to play on Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The LA Lakers superstar may likely play, barring last-minute setbacks. James' absences have been announced in advance this season. He's generally played when carrying a questionable status.

The four-time NBA MVP has been relatively available this year, playing 64 of the team's 74 games. He's on track to record his healthiest season yet with LA. James played 67 games in the 2019-20 championship run, with a few games being played in the "Orlando Bubble" after a four-month layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LeBron James?

James is on the Lakers' injury report, citing left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. He has been dealing with the injury since Jan. 4. James has carried a questionable status for nearly every game because of this issue. He's missed seven out of 10 games because of the ailment, which he will likely continue dealing with until the postseason.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James Stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James has averaged 27.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 60 outings against the Brooklyn Nets, winning 37 games. His best scoring performance against Brooklyn was on Dec. 12, 2008, as he tallied 42 points on 12 of 23 shooting in a 104-99 loss.

In his last game, James bagged 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 130-112 loss at home on Jan. 19. James will hope he can lead the Lakers to a win this time as it's a crucial game for the team amid its goals of a top-six finish.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets?

Spectrum SportsNet and Yes Network will broadcast the LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets game. Fans outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT) at Barclays Center, the Nets' homecourt.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Mikal Bridges are among the marquee players expected to suit up for this epic clash. Both teams are in stellar form, with the Lakers winning five of their last six games while the Nets are on a three-game winning streak.

LA holds a slight advantage as the more talented team, but the Nets are clicking lately, so it could be a close game. Brooklyn managed a win last time as the underdog, and that could be on the cards again if the Lakers can't execute their plans in the second half.