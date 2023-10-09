Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update from Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 9)

LeBron James is in his 21st season in the NBA but has not yet suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers in preseason. The Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Oct. 9, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Lakers kicked off their preseason against the Golden State Warriors, who fielded Chris Paul and Steph Curry together for the first time. Meanwhile, James opted not to play and let other players get warmed up before the season begins.

While there's no announcement yet that James could play against Brooklyn, there's a great possibility that the four-time NBA champion could lace up his basketball shoes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent post by Andraya Carter, James was seen wearing a Las Vegas T-shirt and watching the WNBA Finals Game 1 between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun.

"ESPN Sources: LeBron James and several Lakers are expected to attend the Aces-Liberty WNBA Finals Game 1 in Las Vegas on Sunday. James calls DPOY A’ja Wilson his “little sister” and said on Thursday,

“I hope she brings it home.” Lakers play the Nets in Las Vegas 10/9," according to Carter in her post at the social media platform X.

LeBron James wearing a Las Vegas Basketball T-shirt on his way to watch Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals

Now that James is in town along with the Lakers, there's a possibility that he may play, but if he does, he could only register 13-18 minutes of playing time.

Los Angeles Lakers did fairly well in preseason opener without LeBron James

In their first preseason matchup, the Lakers lost to the Warriors, but there is a silver lining to the absence of LeBron James on the playing roster. With the former league MVP giving chance for other players to shine, some have stepped up to fill the void.

Among those who capitalized on James' absence was Max Christie who logged in 24 minutes and dropped 15 points on the Warriors. His scoring output was tied with D'Angelo Russell with 15 points as well, along with five assists in 15 minutes of playing time.

Newly signed Laker Christian Wood got to break in his new colors doing five points and four boards but some struggled like Cam Reddish going 0-for-4 from the field. Anthony Davis, with 15 points and five boards in 12 minutes of playing time looks healthy ahead of the new season.

After their game against the Nets, the Lakers will have four games to play in preseason. Their next one will be against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 12 at 10:00 p.m. Easter Time.