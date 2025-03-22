  • home icon
Is LeBron James playing tonight against Bulls? Massive update on Lakers superstar's status as return from injury beckons (Mar. 22)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 22, 2025 05:12 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Is LeBron James playing tonight against Bulls? Massive update on Lakers superstar's status as return from injury beckons (Mar. 22).

LeBron James has missed the LA Lakers' last seven games due to a left groin strain. Ahead of the Lakers' home game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, there was a significant update regarding LeBron's status. The four-time NBA champion was upgraded to "questionable" on the team's injury report on Friday, signaling that his return could be imminent.

Even coach JJ Redick expressed optimism after the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, stating that he is "hopeful" LeBron will return to action against the Bulls. The veteran forward was seen doing full-court sprints and dunking before the Lakers' previous game against the Bucks.

LeBron has not played since suffering the injury during the game against the Boston Celtics on March 8. In his absence, the Lakers have won three games and lost four, currently holding third place in the Western Conference standings with a 43-26 record through 69 games.

LeBron James stats vs. Chicago Bulls

LeBron James has faced off against the Chicago Bulls numerous times throughout his illustrious career and he boasts an impressive record. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star averages 28.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game against the Eastern Conference team.

LeBron's most recent meeting with the Bulls was over a year ago on January 25, 2024. In that game, he recorded a double-double and helped the Lakers secure a 141-132 victory. He finished with 25 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

How to watch LeBron James in action during Lakers vs. Bulls game?

The Chicago Bulls will face off against the LA Lakers on Saturday, March 22, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can catch the game live on Spectrum SportsNet LA and CHSN for local broadcasts, with pre-game coverage starting an hour before the game. For those looking to stream the game, it will be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app/website, though regional restrictions may apply.

Edited by Atishay Jain
