Is LeBron James playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 20x NBA All-Star's status (February 5)

LeBron James is questionable to play on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron has dealt with a lingering ankle issue, which has forced him to miss three games. However, he returned just one game ago on Saturday and was excellent in the Lakers' 113-105 win over the New York Knicks.

LeBron seemed well-rested and engaged on both ends of the court, which proved decisive in the Lakers recording yet another solid win. Before that, LA got an improbable result against a healthy Boston team at TD Garden on Thursday without LeBron and Anthony Davis by a 114-105 margin.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy issue. The four-time NBA MVP has been on the Lakers' injury report before every game for this ailment since Jan. 4. LeBron has missed three games since then. The Lakers have gone 1-2 in that stretch. Before his ankle injury, LeBron dealt with a knee and calf issue. He's missed six games this season and the Lakers have a .500 record in his absence.

LeBron James stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

LeBron James has played 55 games against the Hornets, losing only seven times to the Eastern Conference unit. He's averaged 28.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists against them. LeBron's career-high 61-point effort also came against Charlotte when he was with the Miami Heat in 2014.

LeBron last played against the Hornets on Dec. 28 in a 133-112 blowout win for LA. He had 17 points, four rebounds and 11 assists in 25 minutes. Monday's contest is the final game between the Lakers and Hornets this season.

It's also the sixth and final game of LA's road trip, so LeBron will hope the Lakers finish strong and return home with a 4-2 record.

How wo watch LA Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The LA Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets isn't on national TV, but fans hoping to watch the contest, can stream it online via NBA League Pass. Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) will televise the game locally. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) at Spectrum Center, the Hornets' home.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be in action as the marquee players for this clash. Meanwhile, lottery pick Brandon Miller will be the star attraction for Charlotte in the potential absence of LaMelo Ball, who missed the last few games with an ankle injury.

