Is LeBron James playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update for 4x NBA MVP (Dec. 28)

LeBron James' status for the LA Lakers home game against the Charlotte Hornets tonight is questionable. The four-time MVP is no longer on the report for the calf contusion he sustained against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. LeBron makes the list because of the left knee contusion endured against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

The Lakers star has missed only three games this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss a fourth. LeBron looked in severe pain upon sustaining the injury. He wasn't delivering his best either. 'King James' tied his season low of 16 points on 35.7% shooting.

He lacked the explosiveness down the stretch. The minimal production by his standards erased a 40-point monster game from Anthony Davis as the Lakers succumbed to a 126-115 loss against their arch-rivals.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron bumped his knee on Jaylen Brown's back while chasing the Boston Celtics star in the first half of Monday's showdown. Both players grimaced in pain as Brown suffered a back injury while LeBron faced a knee issue. James shrugged it off and played the rest of the game.

However, LeBron said after the game that his knee was still sore. He was glad the Lakers had a two-day break before their next game, which was tonight against the Hornets. LeBron will be a game-time decision.

LeBron James stats vs Charlotte Hornets

LeBron has played 54 games against the Hornets. He boasts a 47-7 record against them, the best against any NBA team in his 21 seasons. LeBron's averaging 28.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists on 54/37/78 splits against the Eastern Conference team.

The Lakers are yet to face them this season. LeBron last played them on Jan. 2. He tallied 43 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on 61.5% shooting in a 121-115 road win. His career-high effort of 61 points came against the Hornets on Mar. 3, 2014, when he was with the Miami Heat.

LeBron James' return to point guard momentarily solves Lakers' woes

LeBron James returned to play point guard against the OKC Thunder last week as the LA Lakers benched D'Angelo Russell amid their 1-5 run after the NBA Cup win. LeBron dropped a season-high 40 points in the 129-120 win against the OKC Thunder.

However, he followed it up with his worst game of the year against the Boston Celtics, tallying a season-low 16 points on 35.7% shooting. LeBron's playmaking remained elite, though. He has dished out 15 assists in two games. The Lakers need more shooting around him to make this transition work again.

The new starting lineup with Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt starting together has limited the Lakers' spacing. The Lakers should start Austin Reaves for Cam Reddish or return to the D'Lo-Reaves-LeBron-Vanderbilt-Anthony Davis lineup to find the right balance.