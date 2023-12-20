Is LeBron James playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 4x MVP's status (Dec. 20)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers embark on a one-game East Coast road trip to Chicago tonight. James' status for tonight's game is questionable, the same as every game since he sustained an injury on Nov. 10 against the Phoenix Suns.

James has played all but two games since then. The four-time MVP has been healthy and available otherwise, playing 25 of the team's 27 games, averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists, shooting 53.9%, including 39.3% from 3.

The Lakers, who have gone 1-3 since their NBA Cup win, can't afford to rest James at a crucial time. The 15-12 Lakers have dropped to eighth in the West standings.

What happened to LeBron James?

James sustained a left calf contusion in the LA Lakers' 122-119 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. The injury doesn't seem to have healed completely, as the four-time champion has been listed as questionable for every game since then. Nevertheless, it's not stopped him from taking to the court in all but two games, so James will likely play again.

LeBron James stats vs Chicago Bulls

LeBron James has faced the Chicago Bulls 62 times. He holds a 34-28 record against the six-time champions. James has averaged 28.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 6.5 apg against the Bulls on 50.0% shooting. James and the Lakers haven't faced the Bulls this season entering Wednesday's showdown.

LeBron James and Lakers in a slump

James and the LA Lakers have had a streaky 2023-24 season. They are still three games above the .500 mark, but that record could've been better. The Lakers blew some winnable games last week against the Spurs and Mavericks, which saw them record just one win in their past four games.

The Lakers have been complacent for brief stretches, which needs to improve, especially for a team that struggles offensively. The Lakers can still keep up the tenacity on defense to get wins, which they have shown frequently, especially during their stellar 7-0 In-Season Tournament run.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis must stabilize the ship by inspiring their teammates to play better. The star duo has maintained their production but has been slow to start games, directly hindering the Lakers' chances of winning consistently.

They did that masterfully in the In-Season tournament, and some more of that could take the Lakers a long way in this grueling season.