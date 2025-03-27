Is LeBron James playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 4x NBA champion's availability (Mar. 27)

The LA Lakers finally snapped their losing streak with a tense victory over the Indiana Pacers last night. On a short turnaround, the team travels to the Chicago Bulls, looking to make it back-to-back wins. All eyes will be on LeBron James to see if he takes the floor or sits out as it's a back-to-back matchup.

James has been battling a groin injury that caused him to miss seven games earlier this month. His absence has been felt, with the team struggling to a 4-3 record. However, he quickly recovered, playing in the last three games since then. He’s not on the injury report for the Bulls game, but he’s expected to undergo a late fitness test.

In the three-game stretch, the Lakers suffered two tough losses, including a 146-115 defeat against the Bulls, which was the four-time NBA champion’s return.

In that game, LeBron scored 17 points, four assists and six rebounds. That defeat is in the back of every Lakers player's mind and will certainly be fueling the narrative on Thursday.

LeBron James stats vs Chicago Bulls

This matchup will mark LeBron James’ 66th regular-season meeting against the Chicago Bulls. He averages 28.0 PPG, 7.6 RPG and 6.6 APG with a 35-30 record. In Lakers colors, he has a 5-5 record.

However, his highest-scoring game against the Bulls came nearly two decades ago while he was in Cleveland, dropping 41 points in a 106-97 win in 2008.

What to expect from LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

The Lakers enter the game on the back of a thrilling 120-119 victory at the expense of the Indiana Pacers. LeBron James tipped in a Luka Doncic miss at the buzzer to secure the vital win that momentarily keeps them in the four-seed in the West.

The Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets 129-119 on Wednesday to get back into the play-in spot equation in the East. They sit one game ahead of the Miami Heat, who are hanging on to the final play-in spot.

