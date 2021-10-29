Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James' LA Lakers will square off against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, at the Staples Center tonight.

The LA Lakers are coming off a disappointing 123-115 loss against the OKC Thunder, so head coach Frank Vogel will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

James has not featured in the last two games for the LA Lakers as he continues to recover from right ankle soreness. So fans may be curious to know his status for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

LA Lakers talisman LeBron James is listed as questionable (right ankle soreness) for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There is no clarity on whether James would feature against his former side. But at this point, it is safe to assume that Frank Vogel would like to take it slow with the small forward because of his injury. He will not want James to endure the same injury or a new one by hurrying him back to action.

Brad Turner @BA_Turner Lakers injury report: LeBron James (right ankle soreness) and Rajon Rondo (right ankle soreness) are questionable.

Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) is probable. Lakers injury report: LeBron James (right ankle soreness) and Rajon Rondo (right ankle soreness) are questionable.Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) is probable.

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron James is expected to return to action soon, as it is believed he is only kept out of action as a precautionary measure. There is no official update on him yet, but there is a possibility he could play tonight or come back in the LA Lakers' next game against the Houston Rockets.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Since joining the LA Lakers in 2019, LeBron James has acted as the de-facto point guard for the franchise. He acts as the primary playmaker. He brings the ball up from the backcourt and makes plays in the half-court to either find a teammate or drive to the rim to take a jump shot.

The LA Lakers will certainly miss his playmaking, but they already have Russell Westbrook in the lineup to compensate for that. The 17-time NBA champions will also be without James' scoring prowess, which has been on full display in the three games he has played so far this season.

