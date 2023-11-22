Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest injury report from the LA Lakers (Nov. 22)

LeBron James is listed as active as of Wednesday night. It is the second night of a back-to-back before the night off for Thanksgiving. James could take the night off for rest and be a late scratch. He does not count against the new resting rules since he turns 38 next month.

James has only missed one game so far this season. All talk of minute restrictions with the 21-year-old veteran has gone out the window. James has been the focal point for the Lakers once again and is averaging 33.6 minutes per game.

James just led the Lakers to a win against the Jazz on Tuesday. The game was part of the in-season tournament. The Lakers finished undefeated in group play of the tournament and clinched their group. They will host a game in the first round of the knockout stage of the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James season stats and status

LeBron James has dodged any issues so far this season. He has played a healthy dose of minutes and continues to do unprecedented things at his age. James should be active for the big matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

It could be a battle against his former teammate, Kyrie Irving. James is 5-3 against Irving since the point guard left him in Cleveland.

James is coming off a historic night against the Jazz. He became the first player in NBA history to score 39,000 career points. He continues to make more history in his 21st year in the league.

It will be a tough test against the Mavs. The Lakers will have to slow down Luka Doncic who is on fire this season. He is third in the league in scoring with 30.6 ppg.

Dallas is tearing it up on offense. They are second in the NBA, behind the Indiana Pacers. The Mavs are averaging 122.8 ppg. LA is 14th with 112.6 ppg.

How to watch Lakers vs Mavs

The game between the Dallas Mavs and LA Lakers tips off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will not air nationally. There are other ways to watch LeBron James and company.

It can be seen and streamed with the NBA League Pass. It can also be watched on-demand on the NBA app.

The game will also air on each team’s local broadcast stations. The Mavs will air on Bally Sports Dallas and Bally+. The Lakers broadcast will air on Spectrum SportsNet.