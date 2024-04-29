Is LeBron James playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Lakers star's status for Game 5 (April 29)

LeBron James is probable to play in the LA Lakers' 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. However, James is expected to suit up. The four-time MVP has carried the same status into the previous four outings before being upgraded to available.

James has managed his health over the final few weeks of the regular season to stay in decent condition for the playoffs. It wasn't the case last year after he played through the postseason with a foot injury that could have ended his season months ago.

With the Lakers saving their season with a 118-109 Game 4 win, it's unlikely that James will take the night off on Monday. A win will extend the series, with Game 6 at the Crypto.com Arena, keeping LA's hopes of doing the unthinkable alive.

What happened to LeBron James?

James is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. He has had the issue since Jan. 4. It forced him to miss most of his 11 games this year. The injury is unlikely to heal until James' 2024 playoffs run ends, as it's a non-contact issue related to his workload in year 21.

LeBron James stats vs. Denver Nuggets in 2024 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James has been solid and consistent for the LA Lakers in their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. He has averaged 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in four games. He has shot 57.7%, including 36.8% from the 3.

The Lakers needed James to be the third-best player this series, and he has done exactly that, outplaying Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray. Nikola Jokic has earned the right to be named the series' best player, marginally ahead of Anthony Davis.

James' efficient bursts have allowed the Lakers to have a puncher's chance in every game. The Lakers have led in double digits in all four contests, thanks to his efforts.

In Game 4, James sustained that throughout 48 minutes to help the Lakers prevail and force Game 5. He had 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, which kept LA's lead intact, something it didn't do in the first three games,

LeBron James and the Lakers face a stern challenge to force a Game 6, as beating Denver on the road won't be as easy. The Nuggets will likely play with the same force as LA in the first half.

Nevertheless, the Lakers have proved in all games that they can keep up with Denver for much of the contest, and James will have to be at his best to ensure that the trend continues.

