Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will continue their Eastern Conference road trip when they head to Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

The Lakers are struggling this season, and have lost games against surprisingly inferior opponents like the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. They are 8-9 through their first 17 games of the season despite playing 12 of their first 15 games at home.

LeBron James has been absent for a major part of the season so far, and many are questioning the legitimacy of the LA Lakers' title credentials. Anthony Davis has had decent stats, but his performances have often been underwhelming.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, has been a disaster so far, averaging five turnovers on 8.2 assists a game. He has shown some questionable decision-making in clutch situations, so fans are eager for James' return.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless LeBron has a Russ problem on his hands to fix. He has to figure out how to win with the guy that he handpicked. I think it's time for LeBron to reclaim the point guard position.



The LA Lakers' true strength will not be visible until all members of their roster are healthy at the same time. More importantly, the Big 3 of Westbrook, James and Davis will need to spend as much time on the court together as they can to develop chemistry and rhythm.

Hence, the LA faithful are curious to know the status of their star talisman, LeBron James, ahead of the team's game against the Detroit Pistons.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Boston Celtics

LeBron James is officially listed as questionable against the Detroit Pistons tonight, due to a rectus abdominis strain.

He is one of seven players in the injury report, including Anthony Davis who is listed as probable. The LA Lakers cannot afford to give up another game to a bottom-table team even as their injuries continue to pile up.

James returned to NBA action in their last game against the Boston Celtics after missing eight games. He looked great during his time on the court, and it didn't look like he was coming back after nearly two weeks away.

He scored 23 points on 10-16 shooting, along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes. James spoke about his return and condition after the game, saying:

"I felt OK...Obviously being out two and a half weeks, I felt kind of like a rookie again, just being away from the game. Excited. Felt good enough that I could trust my body."

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers warming up before the game

LeBron James is listed as questionable, so there is always a possibility he could lace up tonight against the Pistons. However, the bottom-table Pistons certainly don't pose any threat to the Lakers. So it would be understandable if the coaching staff decides to give James another night off.

Many teams in the NBA have defeated the 4-11 Pistons, who are last in the league in most major categories, by resting their starters. LA fans will hope the struggling LA Lakers don't suffer an upset tonight.

More importantly, one would hope James didn't suffer a setback in his rehabilitation process against the Celtics, and tonight is just a routine rest day. If he is just resting and isn't injured again, James should be ready to play in the LA Lakers' next game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

