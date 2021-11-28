Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons at the Staples Center on Sunday.

The Lakers are struggling to salvage their season, and have looked like a mediocre team so far despite their star power. The injuries have piled on, and the lack of chemistry between the veterans is painfully evident. They are coming off a triple-overtime loss to the struggling Sacramento Kings at home.

LA Lakers legend James Worthy was disheartened after watching his team against the Kings. He said:

"I just want to go home....that is not team basketball. That is not a winning formula."

Many suggested that the LA Lakers would start winning games when LeBron James returns from his injury. But even his presence on the floor has not improved their fortunes.

The LA Lakers have lost games to inferior teams this season, and are not looking like a championship contender at the moment. They are 10-11 through their first 21 games.

The Lakers haven't been able to close games convincingly this year. And never has that been more apparent than in a 3OT loss to the Kings: It was a breezy blowout in the making. Then it got tight. Then it got desperate. Then it got flat-out absurd.The Lakers haven't been able to close games convincingly this year. And never has that been more apparent than in a 3OT loss to the Kings: ocregister.com/2021/11/26/lak… It was a breezy blowout in the making. Then it got tight. Then it got desperate. Then it got flat-out absurd.The Lakers haven't been able to close games convincingly this year. And never has that been more apparent than in a 3OT loss to the Kings: ocregister.com/2021/11/26/lak…

Naturally, the LA faithful are desperate for wins, and having LeBron James on the floor will improve those odds.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons?

LeBron James gets escorted off the floor after an altercation with Isaiah Stewart.

LeBron James is officially listed as questionable against the Detroit Pistons tonight, due to a rectus abdominis strain. He has been listed under that injury since the season began, and hasn't felt 100% healthy.

James might also miss the game to avoid another incident with the hot-headed Isaiah Stewart. Many in the media and NBA community believe Stewart could try to retaliate.

In their last meeting on November 21st, after a supposed dirty play by James where he hit Isaiah Stewart on the face, matters escalated. That led to an ejection and subsequent suspension of both players. James couldn't play in the LA Lakers' trip to the Madison Square Garden, where the team lost by six points.

Meanwhile, Stewart received a two-game suspension for chasing James in an unsportsmanlike manner and not leaving the court even after the ejection was announced.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. https://t.co/im0o7fXeoI

LeBron James doesn't believe he deserved to be suspended for the incident that night.

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron James is listed as questionable, so there is a possibility that he could lace up for tonight's game. The LA Lakers are struggling to rack up wins, and James' absence could exacerbate matters. If there is any chance he doesn't play tonight, he is expected to play against the Sacramento Kings in the Lakers' next game.

