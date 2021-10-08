Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

LeBron James' LA Lakers will square off against Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors in a 2021-22 NBA preseason game at Staples Center tonight.

The two sides last met in a Play-In tournament game in the 2021 NBA playoffs, a fixture which was settled by LeBron James scoring a three-pointer over Stephen Curry, eventually helping the LA Lakers secure the 7th spot in the standings.

However, LeBron James' participation in tonight's affair is in doubt, as the LA Lakers talisman has not featured in the last two preseason games.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against Golden State Warriors?

The LA Lakers have not put LeBron James on the injury list, but head coach Frank Vogel is expected to rest the 4-time NBA champion for tonight's game. James' extensive workload over the last few years has led to him getting injured a couple of times during his tenure with the Lakers. It looks like the Lakers management wants LeBron James to only feature in the regular season and playoff games in the upcoming season.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on when LeBron and Westbrook will play: "Haven't decided, but they will play some preseason games." He said they'll play "at least two" preseason games. Frank Vogel on when LeBron and Westbrook will play: "Haven't decided, but they will play some preseason games." He said they'll play "at least two" preseason games.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a tumultuous 2020-21 NBA season, which saw them crash out of the playoffs in just the first round at the hands of eventual finalists, the Phoenix Suns. James was without Anthony Davis for more than half of the series, which ended up being the major reason behind the 2020 NBA champions getting knocked out.

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron James can be expected to take to the court for the LA Lakers' next preseason game, as Frank Vogel has confirmed the King will play at least two preseason games. LeBron James is gunning for his 5th NBA championship, and the LA Lakers are certainly one of the favorites, as the acquisition of Russell Westbrook this summer has made them one of the strongest teams in the league.

However, LeBron James and the LA Lakers will face some stiff competition from both Eastern and Western Conference teams, with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and even the LA Clippers being in the mix for the championship.

