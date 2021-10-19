 Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA Season

LeBron James' LA Lakers will clash against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in their 2021-22 NBA season opener.

The LA Lakers will be looking to put the disappointment of the preseason behind them, in which they ended up losing all matches. They come up against a rejuvenated Golden State Warriors team, which will be uplifted by Klay Thompson's return.

The LA Lakers dealt with multiple injuries to key players during the 2020-21 NBA season, which was one of the major reasons why they crashed out of the 2021 postseason.

Anthony Davis was injured several times during the season and even LeBron James missed a good chunk of games due to injuries.

LA Lakers fans will be curious to learn more about LeBron James' fitness ahead of their decisive game against Dub Nation, and we will divulge the details of that below.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

LeBron James is not listed on the LA Lakers' official injury report, and barring a setback in warmups, will be available to start against the Golden State Warriors tonight.

James is likely to start in the small forward position, with new signing Russell Westbrook likely to feature in the point guard spot. The LA Lakers go into the game as slight favorites as they boast of a stronger roster in comparison to that of the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers fans will be excited to see Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook take to the court in the first game of the season, and the trio is expected to deliver a championship for the Purple and Gold in 2022.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN The Lakers’ injury report is already fairly crowded for Game 1, but at least it sounds like Malik Monk will be ready to go for the opener. silverscreenandroll.com/2021/10/18/227… The Lakers’ injury report is already fairly crowded for Game 1, but at least it sounds like Malik Monk will be ready to go for the opener. silverscreenandroll.com/2021/10/18/227…

LeBron James will certainly have to shoulder a lot of responsibility, especially on the offensive end, if the LA Lakers are to raise a record banner No. 18 this season.

He was instrumental in their most recent victory in 2020, taking home the Finals MVP trophy. LeBron was also a strong candidate for the Maurice Podoloff trophy that season.

However, they are set to face a difficult test on opening night, as Steve Kerr's side will be desperate to start their campaign on a winning note.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers New Beginnings Narrated by Anthony Davis New Beginnings Narrated by Anthony Davis https://t.co/0HZQ8gNsHt

