Is LeBron James playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update for 4-time NBA MVP (April 9)

LeBron James is questionable to play against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. The LA Lakers star was a late scratch for Sunday's 127-117 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James was questionable for that game, too. However, the four-time NBA MVP had to call it a night hours before the game started after he experienced flu-like symptoms.

It was his 11th missed game of the season and eight since January. James has had a durable season overall, playing 68 games, the most he has in a season since joining the Lakers. He has averaged 25.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 8.2 apg on 54/41/75 splits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is on the LA Lakers' injury report, citing flu-like symptoms. He's also dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury, which has bothered him since Jan. 4. James has missed seven of his eight games post the All-Star break due to this ailment. The Lakers have gone 6-5 in James' absence this season.

LeBron James Stats vs. Golden State Warriors

LeBron James could suit up against a familiar foe when the LA Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He has squared off against the franchise in five epic playoff battles, including four finals.

James has managed 27.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 7.2 apg against the Warriors in 40 appearances. He holds a 22-18 record against the Lakers' division rivals.

James has torched the Warriors, averaging 38.0 ppg, 14.0 rpg and 10.5 apg in two games this year. He had 40 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 128-121 loss on Mar. 16 when the teams last met.

James will hope to lead his team over the hump if he suits up Tuesday after failing to do so in the previous matchup. It's another must-win for LA as a loss could see its chances of dropping to 10th in the West increase.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game nationally. Local TV operators NBC Sports Boston and Spectrum SportsNet will also cover the contest. Fans outside the US and local regions can catch live actions online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EDT at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers' homecourt.

LA is the marginal favorite to claim a win and save the season series. It's coming off a 9-2 run and has homecourt advantage. The Warriors are also in form with seven wins in eight games, but the Lakers could be a difficult opponent to prevail against.