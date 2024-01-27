Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on the Western Conference All-Star captain’s status (Jan. 27)

The LA Lakers have ruled LeBron James questionable ahead of Saturday’s showdown against the Golden State Warriors. “King James” is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, which had him miss one game already. The newly-named Western Conference All-Star team captain’s status was also questionable versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday but was cleared to play.

The Lakers continue to be extra careful with any kind of injury to the 21-year-veteran. LA has been giving him a rest in either the front or back end of a back-to-back set. James' latest injury was particularly a concern as the Lakers weren’t about to play two consecutive games when he was forced to sit out.

LeBron James, however, moved quite well in his return against the Chicago Bulls. He had 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes of action. After the game, the 20x All-Star admitted that he wasn’t 100% but he was willing to play through the injury if cleared to do so.

The LA Lakers are only 6-6 this month and hold a 23-23 record for ninth place in the Western Conference. LA will need James to be available as it tries to nail at least a play-in tournament spot. The Houston Rockets (21-23) and the Golden State Warriors (19-23) are trying to chase them and the Utah Jazz (23-23) for the last two pre-playoff berths.

LA begins a season-high six-game road trip starting with the Warriors matchup. LeBron James’ availability will play a crucial role in how they fare during that stretch.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James has been dealing with calf, knee and ankle issues this season. Remarkably, he has missed only six games despite his myriad of injuries.

James missed two games due to calf soreness and another two for knee tightness after a collision with the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown. Since his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury on Jan. 23, the Lakers have considered him day-to-day.

When will LeBron James return?

If the Lakers force LeBron James to sit out on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, his next opportunity to play will be on Monday. He could be ready to help his team versus the upstart Houston Rockets.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game?

The Warriors will host the Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. ABC will cover the marquee matchup on national TV starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tickets at Vivid Seats go as low as $155.

Local networks such as NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum Sportsnet will also air the game. Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW to catch the action.

