Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers take on the Houston Rockets once again in the 2021-22 NBA season after facing them two nights ago. Expectedly, they came out victorious in that game, winning by a 10-point margin against the hapless Rockets squad. LeBron James was originally listed as questionable for that game but laced up and played 35 minutes.

LeBron James is struggling to shoot the ball. He is 1 for his last 16 attempts from three-point range and in fact went 0-6 from downtown against the Houston Rockets in his last game. Voted as the most versatile player in the league, he started contributing in other ways. James ended the night with 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block with just two turnovers. Nevertheless, his troubles from beyond the arc have led to his haters and critics salivating.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless LeBron James, dead-eye 3-point marksman, is now 1 for his last 16 from three. Make that LeBrick James. LeBron James, dead-eye 3-point marksman, is now 1 for his last 16 from three. Make that LeBrick James.

Superstars like LeBron James often bounce back after a bad shooting night for an explosive number, so we can expect a big scoring night from King James soon enough. Hence, even though it is against the rebuilding Houston Rockets, the LA faithful want to know the status of their talisman.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets?

LA Lakers' LeBron James shoots against the Houston Rockets

The LA Lakers have officially listed LeBron James as questionable for the game against the Houston Rockets. He has been suffering from soreness in his right ankle ever since Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies rolled over his ankle on October 24th. He was ruled out of the next two games - against the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs - but has played every game since.

As mentioned above, he was listed as questionable for the last game but laced up anyway and he is suggesting that he might do the same tonight.

LeBron James @KingJames Man can’t wait to hoop again tomorrow night Man can’t wait to hoop again tomorrow night

Most publications and reporters, including the LA Lakers themselves, recognize LeBron James as questionable, but he tweeted suggesting he is going to play.

When will LeBron James return?

As you can see, LeBron James has no intention of missing tonight's game. However, if coach Frank Vogel and the team staff determine that it isn't worth lacing up for a game against the rebuilding Rockets team, he will certainly play in the next game against the OKC Thunder.

