Is LeBron James playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest on 4x MVP's status (Dec. 2)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will square off against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena tonight. James is listed as questionable again. That's been the case for the Lakers star since he sustained a calf contusion during the team's 122-119 NBA In-Season tournament win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 12.

James has only missed one game since. He has played all other games after making the injury report and being listed as questionable. The expectation is that he will play against the Rockets tonight. However, it will be a game-time decision, which has been the case since his injury.

The four-time MVP is the Lakers' top scorer with 24.8 points per game. James has also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is shooting 55.9%, including an impressive 39.6% from the 3-point range.

James has been the team's top offensive player, so his availability has been a crucial talking point before every game. The Lakers only have a 111.0 offensive efficiency, even with James on the floor.

The Lakers could use LeBron James' offensive prowess against a versatile defensive team like the Rockets, who are No. 6 on defense in the NBA with a 110.4 efficiency.

LeBron James will choose to attend Bronny James' USC debut over a Lakers game

LeBron James will be a proud dad when his eldest son, Bronny James, makes his college debut. Bronny could've already donned the USA Trojans' jersey, but an unfortunate incident this summer delayed his college debut.

He suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing earlier this year. Fortunately, Bronny has recovered and was recently cleared for basketball activities. James has been vocal about being there for his son and his family after the shocking incident.

He even dedicated his 21st season to Bronny James. The Lakers star went on record after the Lakers' 133-110 loss to the OKC Thunder on Thursday, saying he would miss his own game if the date conflicts with Bronny's USC debut.

“I already told my teammates that if they’re playing on the same day we’re playing, then I’m going to catch them the next game," James told reporters. "Family over everything”

Bronny James will undergo further evaluation from the Trojans' staff. He could debut after two weeks. If Bronnt does play during that stretch, James could miss one of the Lakers' three nationally televised games against the Dallas Mavericks (Dec. 12) and San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 13 and Dec. 15).