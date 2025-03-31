LeBron James is expected to play against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night. The 4x NBA champion was listed as probable with his left groin strain ahead of the marquee matchup, which will pit the fourth-seeded LA outfit against the No.2 seed Rockets.

James comes into the matchup after his 25-point outing in the Lakers' 134-127 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The veteran forward recorded six rebounds and eight assists as well in over 35 minutes of playing time. The 40-year-old's availability will be a massive boost for the Purple and Gold as they hope to begin their challenging three-game homestand with a win.

The rest of the LA unit is primed to play the Rockets with only Maxi Kleber (surgery recovery) ruled out.

"An incredible leader": JJ Redick lavished praise on LeBron James for rallying troops against the Grizzlies

One of the talking points from the LA Lakers' win over the Grizzlies was LeBron James' animated chat with his teammates as the game wound down. JJ Redick later addressed the discussion between James and his teammates, and lavished praise on the veteran forward.

“He was an incredible leader tonight. And it was early. It was throughout the game. When we got down, I challenged the group in a timeout and he was as vocal as he’s been since he got back from injury. And that galvanized the group. … I think if he doesn’t say what he said in the timeout, we probably don’t win the game.”

LeBron James has been in pristine form for the Lakers this season as he continues to defy age and time. He is averaging 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists on 51.1% shooting from the field and 37.3% from the deep. He has been a vital cog for the side and will be a key part of their playoff run alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

