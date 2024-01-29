Is LeBron James playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest on West All-Star team captain's status (January 29)

LeBron James is questionable to play the LA Lakers vs. Houston Rockets game on Monday night. The Western Conference's leading All-Star vote-getter has been questionable ahead of every game since the Lakers' 122-119 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. LeBron sustained a calf contusion in that contest.

While LeBron seems to have recovered from that ailment, the lingering ankle issue has continued bothering him since New Year's Day. However, the four-time MVP has played 42 of the team's 47 games while taking the occasional rest. The expectation is that LeBron will suit up on Monday.

The Lakers are rediscovering their mojo, with five wins in their last seven games, so LeBron will be needed to keep that momentum intact.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is on the LA Lakers' injury report because of a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. It's not a long-term issue, but something that needs rest often to heal and ease the pressure on the ankle and mid-foot area.

LeBron has had to log some heavy minutes this season, which could have caused the injury. He played 48 minutes in a double-OT win over the Golden State Warriors last game, which led to him being on the Lakers' injury report.

LeBron James stats vs. Houston Rockets

LeBron has played 43 games against the Rockets. He holds a 23-20 record against them. LeBron has averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists vs. the Rockets. In three games against them this season, LeBron has tallied 23.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 5.7 apg.

He had 16 points, four rebounds and seven assists when the teams last met on Dec. 2. The Lakers won that contest 107-97, despite LeBron's 41.2% shooting night. The Lakers owed that win to Anthony Davis, who had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves had 18 points off the bench on six-of-11 shooting.

The Lakers will hope LeBron James can deliver better as his performance directly impacts the team's results as seen during their 145-144 double OT win over the Warriors on Saturday. LeBron had 36 points and 20 rebounds in the win, in which he sank the game-winning free throws to cancel Steph Curry's go-ahead 3.

The Lakers haven't been two games over .500 since Dec. 28 and Monday offers them a solid chance to do that provided LeBron James is available and firing on all cylinders.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!