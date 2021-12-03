Is LeBron James playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

After missing the LA Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, LeBron James could be back in action tonight against the LA Clippers.

The four-time MVP was previously placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols after returning two positive COVID-19 tests. Under the mandate, the 36-year-old was supposed to sit out for at least 10 days or provide two negative tests to play again.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn LeBron James -- who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols -- is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days. LeBron James -- who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols -- is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days.

While being quarantined, the four-time NBA champion informed teammate Anthony Davis that he felt fine and was asymptomatic. The LA Lakers apparently wanted to be very sure regarding the status of their superstar, so a battery of tests was done.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-an… Anthony Davis revealed that he talked to LeBron James and he is feeling asymptomatic and 'good' after testing positive for coronavirus. Anthony Davis revealed that he talked to LeBron James and he is feeling asymptomatic and 'good' after testing positive for coronavirus.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-an… https://t.co/lwIsYDxfPa

After the comprehensive test, it was determined that the result before the game against the Sacramento Kings was a false positive. Thus, he is cleared to play for tonight’s encounter against fellow Staples Center tenant, the LA Clippers.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The NBA has cleared LeBron James from the league's health and safety protocols after he returned two negative tests more than 24 hours apart. The NBA has cleared LeBron James from the league's health and safety protocols after he returned two negative tests more than 24 hours apart. https://t.co/rd3uofqSd3

The NBA has already made an official statement regarding Jame’s status after the false-positive test and the follow-up negative results.

What is LeBron James’ status tonight against the LA Clippers?

LeBron James will be raring to get back into action after turning in a false positive test before the game against the Sacramento Kings [Photo: Lakers Daily]

Although the NBA has already cleared LeBron James to play, the LA Lakers have officially tagged him as probable. Despite the said status on the league’s injury report card for the game against the LA Clippers, the 17x All-Star is expected to play tonight.

The LA Lakers badly need the King’s presence back on the court. In the Lakers’ win against the Sacramento Kings, the team came out flat without James. They trailed the Kings by 11 at halftime and saw the lead go as high as 14 before the Lakers mounted a huge comeback behind Russell Westbrook.

The LA Clippers are currently mired in a three-game losing slump and should be raring to get back into the winner’s circle. LeBron James’ anticipated return could spoil that plan.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh