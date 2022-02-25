Is LeBron James playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

After an incredible 2022 All-Star game performance, LeBron James will return to action with the LA Lakers, who are striving to win championship no. 18. However, it has been a struggle for the Lakers this season, as they have a 27-31 season record, and are ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings.

There is also reportedly trouble in paradise, as there is a feud between James and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. It is rumored that they have a disagreement mainly because of the activity, or lack of it, during the February 10 trade deadline.

NBABet @nbabet LeBron James is now 5-0 straight up in the All-Star game as a team captain LeBron James is now 5-0 straight up in the All-Star game as a team captain ✅ https://t.co/M7tHX5qckO

The partnership with All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has also not gone according to plan. So James was looking for some changes in the roster at the deadline. However, the front office did not make any moves, and that apparently rubbed James off the wrong way.

Nevertheless, later tonight, the NBA community will be thrilled to see another Battle of LA this season. With the Lakers taking on the LA Clippers, who have bested them twice already this season, James' availability could be key in tipping the game in favor of the Lakers.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

LeBron James (#6) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James is listed as 'questionable' for the game, due to knee soreness, according to the team's official injury report. However, he did not have any trouble executing a clutch mid-range fadeaway jumper in the All-Star game to win the match for Team LeBron.

DK Nation @dklive NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable Friday vs. the Clippers. NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable Friday vs. the Clippers. https://t.co/wXqVkSskCd

Although he is on the injury report for the Clippers game, he could feature in the game as there are no reports of him re-aggravating the injury. He has made six appearances since his partial recovery, and could make it seven tonight.

When will LeBron James return?

There is no official return date for James, but he is fit enough to play even though he is not 100%. He is still day-to-day, and the medical staff is paying close attention to avoid the risk of James enduring more damage.

The Lakers are not in a good spot right now, but there is a chance they could make the playoffs. If they do, they'll need James to be at 100% for them to make some noise in the postseason.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Without mincing words, the Lakers would be further down in the standings without their talisman. The Akron Hammer has been the standout performer in the team despite being the oldest player in the squad. Even at 37, James is averaging similar numbers to what he did during his peak years.

In 41 games this season, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per outing, while shooting at 52.2% from the field. The Lakers have played 17 games without him, but have managed only six wins.

