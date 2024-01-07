Is LeBron James playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on LA Lakers star's status (Jan. 7)

LeBron James is listed as questionable on the LA Lakers injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the LA Clippers. James is suffering from a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. This will be the second matchup between the two LA teams this season. They last played Nov. 1, a game that the Lakers won 130-125.

The injury concerns don’t end for the Lakers with James, as Anthony Davis is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. D’Angelo Russell is questionable with a tailbone contusion. Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent are ruled out with a left calf strain and left knee surgery, respectively.

If James is declared unfit to play after morning shootaround, the Lakers will have a tough task in containing a Clippers side that has been unstoppable in the past few months. The Clippers are on a five-game win streak.

What happened to LeBron James?

It is unknown when LeBron James suffered the injury. The LA Lakers have placed James on the injury report for most of the season. James, however, has continued to play through the injury niggles. Now 39 years old, such issues are expected for a player who is in the 21st season of his NBA career.

James has not allowed the injuries and his age to affect his game, though. In 33 games this season, the four-time champion averages 25.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Such numbers are unheard of from a player in their 21st season. But then there’s absolutely no one like LeBron James.

When will LeBron James return?

Given the nature of the injury, James could return as early as the LA Clippers contest later today. If you have James on your fantasy team, it is recommended to proceed with caution until an announcement is made by the team on his availability.

LeBron James voiced his frustration after loss to Grizzlies

The Lakers lost 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies at home Friday. A visibly frustrated James let his emotions known after the game:

“We just suck right now,” he said after dropping 32 points in the game.

After winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have won just three out of 13 games. James touched on the downfall after the Vegas triumph as well.

“That was just two games, though,” James said after Friday’s game. “That was a small sample. Everybody is getting so cracked up about Vegas, keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business. … But that was really just two games.”