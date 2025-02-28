Is LeBron James playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on Lakers superstar's status after hamstring concerns (Feb. 28)

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is iffy for Friday's contest against the LA Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back. The four-time MVP suffered a minor setback in Thursday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With two minutes left in the fourth, James limped around after tweaking his right hamstring following a layup attempt.

He finished the game and told reporters his hamstring was "straight." However, James said his ultimate status will be determined once he "gets up" on Friday. It's a common trend that he has followed since managing a left foot injury that has bothered him since November.

James has had a questionable status, and he's been a game-time decision. That will be the case on Friday until further updates on his status. At the time of writing, the Lakers haven't submitted their official injury report.

LeBron James stats vs. LA Clippers

LeBron James has played 47 times against the LA Clippers, averaging 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He boasts a 27-20 record against the Lakers' cross-town rivals. In 2 games this year, James has managed 25.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 10.0 apg against Ty Lue's squad. The teams have split the results 1-1.

James has been the Lakers' best player in this matchup, and it would be a significant blow if he can't suit up, especially with the Clippers boasting a nearly healthy lineup. Norman Powell is questionable, but James Harden and Kawhi Leonard will be in action.

Nevertheless, with Austin Reaves firing on all cylinders and Luka Doncic in contention to play, the Lakers will be optimistic about this game despite James' absence.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game?

ESPN will nationally televise the LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game. Spectrum FanDuel Sports Network SoCal and SportsNet will provide coverage in local regions. Viewers without cable TV access and outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are -4.5-point favorites with a -185 money line with LeBron James uncertain to play.

