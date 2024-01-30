Is LeBron James playing tonight? Latest LA Lakers 4x MVP's status vs Atlanta Hawks (January 30)

LeBron James is on the quest for a fifth NBA championship and second with the LA Lakers. On Tuesday, his team goes head-to-head with the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, concluding a back-to-back series.

The Lakers are coming off a 16-point loss to the Houston Rockets and an even record of 24-24 after 48 games. The loss snapped their momentum from winning back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls. They are ninth in the Western Conference, right behind the New Orleans Pelicans by 2.5 games.

In the recent injury report of the Lakers, Cam Reddish is out due to an ankle injury and is expected to return by mid-February. Gabe Vincent is also out and will take a few weeks to be on the active roster.

The rest of the team, including LeBron James, is healthy and available to play against the Hawks.

LeBron James Injury Update

LeBron James has only missed five of 43 games for the LA Lakers this season. His ankle has been his major problem recently, and the team is carefully monitoring the 39-year-old's injury. Other than that, James' calf has also bothered him.

When active, the 20-time NBA All-Star is averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 11.3 steals per game. He also has splits of 52% from the field and almost 40% from beyond the 3-point line.

What happened to LeBron James?

In the last game, Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets threw a hard foul that knocked James to the ground. A flagrant foul was called, but the four-time NBA champion played the rest of the game.

In the loss, James produced 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes of playing tine. He also missed five of his eight free-throw attempts.

How to watch Lakers vs Hawks?

The LA Lakers and Atlanta Hawks matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The television broadcast will be on Bally Sports SE-ATL and Spectrum SportsNet while the live stream can be availed through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Radio broadcast will be available through SiriusXM, WZGC and ESPN LA 710/1130 KWKW. Last-minute ticket availability can be purchased through Ticketmaster from $75-2,500.

