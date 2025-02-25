Is LeBron James playing tonight against Mavericks? Latest on Lakers forward's status for marquee clash (Feb. 25)

The LA Lakers will host their conference rivals Dallas Mavericks in what promises to be an exciting regular season matchup on Monday. LeBron James is expected to play as he is listed as "probable" on the team's injury report due to left foot injury management.

Ad

Recently, LeBron has been listed as "questionable" or "probable" before games as he continues to manage lingering discomfort in his left foot. However, the trend has been that the 21-time All-Star is typically upgraded to "available" after completing his pre-game routine.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The four-time NBA champion was in action during the Lakers' dominant 123-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Once again, the veteran forward had a strong all-around performance, contributing 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks in 33 minutes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James has faced off against the Dallas Mavericks numerous times throughout his illustrious career and as with most teams, his numbers against them are impressive. LeBron has already squared off with Dallas once this season, posting a stat line of 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in that game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Overall, in 44 regular season games against the Western Conference team, the Lakers superstar averages 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.4 steals. He shoots 49.7% from the field, including 35.7% from 3-point range against the Mavericks.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Lakers game will be broadcast live on TNT, Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and truTV. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback