Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking to build some momentum after defeating the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on Tuesday (December 7). The Lakers will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday to start a tough schedule that will see them play five of their next six games on the road.

In the 117-102 win over the Celtics, James and the Lakers finally put together a great team performance. They were able to have a productive third quarter that increased their lead to double digits. The Lakers were able to protect the lead to get their 13th win of the season.

The Lakers' Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the team to victory over their rivals. James finished the game with 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Davis had 17 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. Westbrook arguably had one of his better games as a Laker with 24 points, three rebounds and 11 assists.

James, who is turning 37 this month, is not showing signs of being done despite missing almost half of their games this season due to various injuries. He was even listed on the injury report for the matchup with the Celtics, but soldiered on and played wonderfully.

With the Lakers facing the red-hot Grizzlies on the road, fans are interested in knowing if LeBron James will be playing tonight.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The LA Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. James is still nursing a strained abdomen, which caused him to miss eight games last month. Nevertheless, Lakers fans should expect James to play versus the Grizzlies.

"The King" was also listed as probable in the matchup with the Boston Celtics, but never showed any signs of injury. James put up another great game as he led the Lakers to victory. It's also important for the team to play together more to develop some consistency.

Health has been a major problem for the Lakers this season so far. James has missed 12 games due to various injuries, while Anthony Davis has already endured seven different injuries this season. Additionally, most of their role players have had some type of injury one way or another.

In addition to LeBron James, the Lakers have also listed five other players in their injury report against the Grizzlies. Anthony Davis is listed as probable due to a sprained left thumb, but he's also expected to play.

Chaundee Brown Jr. and Jay Huff are both out and currently assigned to the NBA G League, while Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are out because of injuries. Ariza is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery and Nunn continues to heal from a bone bruise in his right knee.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra