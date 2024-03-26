Is LeBron James playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on 4-time NBA champion's status (March 26)

LeBron James may not face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The LA Lakers star is carrying a doubtful status, meaning he's likelier to sit than play. James has usually had a questionable status in the Lakers' injury reports. He's played often and missed games with prior announcements.

James also missed the first game of the season against the Bucks. However, the Lakers managed to win 123-122 behind D'Angelo Russell's season-high 44-point effort and Spencer Dindwiddie's game-winning block on Damian Lillard.

If James does sit out, he will miss his 10th game of the season. In 62 appearances, he's averaged 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists on 53/41/75 splits. The Lakers are 5-4 without the four-time NBA champion.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is on the LA Lakers injury report due to a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. James has been dealing with the injury since Jan. 4. It's a non-contact blow, likely to bother the Lakers star for the rest of the season. It only heals with rest and recovery, potentially forcing James to miss his third game since the All-Star break.

LeBron James stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

James has averaged 28.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists against the Bucks in 61 games. He's 43-18 against the Eastern Conference contenders.

James last played against the Bucks on Dec. 2, 2022. He had 28 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in a 133-129 road win for the Lakers.

The Lakers have gone 1-1 in their last two matchups against the Bucks without James. Rui Hachimura and Spencer Dinwiddie's minutes could go up if James doesn't play.

LeBron James' Lakers are inching close to moving out of the ninth spot

James and the Lakers have cut the gap between them and the sixth to eighth seeds in the West. LA is seven games over. 500, its best run since the 2020-21 season. The Lakers are on a three-game winning streak, too.

They are three games behind the Kings in sixth and Mavericks in seventh in the loss column, while trailing the eighth Suns by two.

The Lakers could mostly surpass the Suns in the standings as they are in a slump. LA also holds a tiebreaker advantage after winning the season series 3-2.

A win over the Bucks could take the Lakers a long way. However, LeBron James' availability could be decisive as it is a road game. The Lakers are also short on frontcourt depth, with Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood out.

The Bucks have been on fire lately with Giannis Antetokounmpo getting adequate support from Bobby Portis, so stopping them without James could be difficult.