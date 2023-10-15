Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update from Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 15)

LeBron James has participated in two of the Los Angeles Lakers' four preseason games. The veteran superstar appears to be sitting one and playing one.

LeBron took part in the Lakers' Friday loss to the Golden State Warriors. Assuming he continues to manage his playing time heading into the new season, he's unlikely to suit up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday (Oct. 15).

At the moment, there's no official update on LeBron's status for his team's fifth preseason game. However, his resting pattern allows us to take an educated guess regarding his potential availability against Milwaukee. James struggled with a foot injury throughout last season and is likely managing his minutes to be fresh for the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers have strengthened their roster this summer. General manager Rob Pelinka has created a championship-caliber roster. Los Angeles expects a deep postseason run at the end of the season.

LeBron James will be integral to his team's chances of lifting their first championship since 2020. Managing his body and foot is his best chance of ensuring that he's ready to go when the games matter.

Moreo ver, the superstar forward will have one eye on the playoffs and should be expected to slowly increase his intensity as the season wears on, as most veteran stars do.

LeBron James entering the first year of his contract extension

Last summer, LeBron James penned a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal worth $99 million. The second year is a player option, meaning LeBron could opt out of the contract at the end of the current season. James is set to earn $46.7 million for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Pelinka has given James arguably the strongest roster he's had since joining the Purple and Gold. The veteran superstar is chasing a fifth championship ring, having won two NBA finals in the last seven seasons — one with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and the other with the Lakers (2020).

After the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets last season, LeBron James flirted with the notion of retirement. At the end of the upcoming season, the Akron native will be 39.

There's no denying that LeBron could play deep into his 40s and would likely remain a top-10 or top-15 player in the league. However, after two decades in the NBA, his time is clearly winding down.

It will be interesting to see what the superstar decides to do if the Los Angeles Lakers lift the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season: whether he continues or goes in search of a sixth championship. Only LeBron will know the answer.