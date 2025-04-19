Is LeBron James playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Lakers star appears on injury report for Game 1 (Apr. 19)

LeBron James is on the LA Lakers' injury report ahead of their 2025 NBA Playoffs first-round Game 1 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James is listed as "probable," citing a left hip flexor strain. He endured the injury in his final regular-season game against the Houston Rockets. James is also dealing with a groin injury he sustained on Mar. 8 against the Boston Celtics.

However, the 40-year-old is expected to suit up in Game 1 as a probable status means he's likely to play. Unless the Lakers downgrade James before the game, he should be good to go. He's also had an eight-day rest since his last game on Apr. 11, with the Lakers clinched the third seed with a win against the Rockets.

LeBron James Stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James has averaged 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 45 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's shot 51.9%, including 38.9% from 3. James played three games against Minnesota this year, tallying 19.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 4.7 apg. LA went 2-1 in those games. It will be his first time playing the Timberwolves in a playoff series.

James will have a significant role in this matchup. At 6-foot-9, he's one of LA's biggest players, who may have to play at center for large portions of the game. While it will benefit him and the Lakers on offense, the main task will be defensively, where James may have to guard Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Game 1?

ABC will nationally televise the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are -4-point favorites with a -185 money line to win Game 1.

LeBron James is favored to score under 24.5 points and over 6.5 assists in the series opener.

