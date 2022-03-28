Is LeBron James playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

For a season and a half, the 37-year old LA Lakers forward LeBron James has continued to put in MVP performances each night. Despite his age, his quality of play remains elite as he continuously strives to put on a show for his team and fans who believe in him.

He has featured in 54 games for the Purple and Gold this season, missing 19 outings owing to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and injuries. In those 54 games, he has led the team to 24 wins and 29 losses, registering 21 double doubles and six triple doubles.

In the Lakers' last game against the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia 76ers, James was absent due to knee soreness. The 76ers claimed a five-point victory against the Lakers with their star Joel Embiid, leading the way with 30 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, steals and blocks apiece.

James is on track to become the league's scoring leader with an average of 30.0 points per game. He has posted an average of 34.7 points in his last 10 appearances, recording 50+ points twice. So fans would like to know his status for this game.

What's LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans?

The LA Lakers have saidLeBron James' status for tonight's game against the 10th-place team in the West, New Orleans Pelicans, is questionable due to his day-to-day knee soreness. That might see him sit out the game, giving him a chance to heal ahead of the playoffs (if they get through the play-in).

The Lakers have only won three of their last ten outings and will need to make a stement if they are to make it to the play-in tournament. If they lose to the Pelicans, the Lakers will lose ninth place in the Western Conference to the Pelicans.

In their last meeting against the Lakers this season, the Pelicans were victorious by 28 points at the Crypto.com Arena. The San Antonio Spurs, who are the 11th-place team in the West, are on a four-game winning streak and could make their way to ninth or tenthm unseating the Lakers or Pelicans.

Tonight's game is vital to both teams for both the Lakers and the Pelicans in terms of their playoff ambitions.

