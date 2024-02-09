Is LeBron James playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 20x NBA All-Star's status (February 9)

LeBron James is questionable to play Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The LA Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and LeBron's availability will be announced closer to the game. It's been a common trend this year for the 20x NBA All-Star, who is carrying a niggling ankle issue.

LeBron has missed only six games, with only one absence on the back end of a back-to-back. The track record suggests he should be available. However, LeBron is coming off a grueling 35-minute night against the Denver Nuggets, so his status remains undecided.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is questionable with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. The injury creates pain outside the ankle or the foot. The pain eases only with rest, but frequent activity could lead to discomfort. That's why LeBron has been on the injury report since Jan. 3 for the same.

He's likely to be questionable heading into all games before the All-Star break. He could be off the injury report after that because of the break.

LeBron James stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron is averaging 27.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans in 48 games. He holds a 31-17 record against the Western Conference unit. LeBron and the Lakers have faced the Pelicans twice this season.

The first clash was during the NBA In-Season tournament knockouts, which the Lakers won comfortably by a 133-89 margin behind LeBron James' 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists on 75.0% shooting, including 4 of 4 from 3-point land.

However, the Pelicans returned the favor the next time the teams clashed on New Year's Eve, bagging a 129-109 win. LeBron was the lone bright spot for LA as he tallied 34 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 50.0%, including 3 of 7 from deep.

The 30-21 Pelicans enter Friday's contest on a four-game winning streak. The Lakers will hope LeBron James is available to play, considering how well he's performed against their rivals. New Orleans can be a dangerous team on its day because of its perimeter shooting and length on defense.

Those young legs can prove too quick for a veteran team, as seen in its previous outing against the in-form LA Clippers. The Pelicans took home a 117-106 win, with six players scoring in double digits.

They will look to take advantage of the tired Lakers, who played an intense game against the reigning NBA champions, 24 hours ago.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!