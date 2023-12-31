Is LeBron James playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 4x NBA MVP's status (Dec. 31)

LeBron James is questionable for Sunday's New Year's Eve game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It's the LA Lakers' second contest of a back-to-back. LeBron was questionable before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on his birthday.

The 39-year-old was dealing with a non-Covid illness, as per the Lakers' injury report. LeBron looked oddly tired after playing brief stretches during the game, which could be an impact of the illness.

LeBron will likely be a game-time decision. His status has been based on game-time decisions since he sustained a calf contusion in a 122-119 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. The Lakers will hope he's available after failing to record a consecutive win yet again, losing 108-106 to the T'Wolves on Saturday.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron's 2023-24 NBA season is off to a solid start health-wise, as he's missed only three games. However, the Lakers star has dealt with a couple of knocks that have put him on the injury report. The first was a calf contusion he sustained against the Suns on Nov. 10. Due to that issue, James missed two games.

The recent injury was a knee problem. LeBron suffered that knock during the Lakers' Christmas Day loss to the Boston Celtics after inadvertently bumping his knee into Jaylen Brown's back.

LeBron James stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron has played 47 games against the Pelicans. He boasts a 31-16 record against the Western Conference outfit. The Lakers star has averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 52/36/77 splits against the Pelicans. LeBron's last game against the Pelicans was on Dec. 7, 2023.

He tallied 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a 133-89 win for the Lakers. It was the semifinal game of the NBA In-Season Tournament, which the Lakers won.

LeBron James marginally falls short of a win on 39th birthday

LeBron James and the Lakers suffered a heartbreak in their 108-106 loss against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Birthday boy LeBron, who turned 39, hit a jumper with just over two seconds left. The officials initially ruled it as a two-point field goal but reviewed it to confirm their decision.

Upon seeing the replays, the referees stuck to their original decision. However, LeBron vehemently disagreed with their call. The replay paused with a close-up shot of his foot, which was marginally behind the 3-point line. But the referees didn't overturn that call.

LeBron was left fuming over that decision, as a 3-point field goal would've sent the game into overtime. The Lakers star finished with 26 points on his 39th birthday but fell short of a potential win and another clutch shot to his name that would've made his 39th a memorable one.