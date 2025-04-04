Is LeBron James playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on the four-time MVP’s availability (April 4)

LeBron James is iffy for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The LA Lakers will host the Pelicans after a closely fought 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. James, who has been a fixture in the Lakers’ injury report, will likely be a game-time decision.

The Lakers designated the four-time MVP with a probable status heading into the marquee matchup with the Warriors. He was cleared to play a few hours before tipoff. LA’s training staff will likely keep a close watch on the 40-year-old veteran before deciding on his status.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James sat out seven games because of a groin injury he suffered on March 9 against the Boston Celtics. James played 35 minutes in the Lakers’ 111-101 loss to the defending champs but could not finish the game. He did not return until March 22 in his team’s home game versus the Chicago Bulls.

James has not missed a game since returning from the groin injury.

Kendrick Perkins reported in late March that his former teammate has not been healthy since suffering the said injury.

LeBron James could get a night off on Friday

The LA Lakers might be prompted to give LeBron James an off night on Friday. LA will host the Pelicans, who will miss seven key players. Without Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and other mainstays, LA could utilize the situation to give James a rest.

JJ Redick could lean on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, both 26-year-old stars to carry the team. LA still has the undeniable edge in firepower, even if the four-time NBA MVP is in street clothes against the Pelicans.

After hosting the Pelicans, the Lakers will travel to Oklahoma for back-to-back showdowns against the OKC Thunder. Redick might prefer to have James ready for the matchups against the No. 1 seed in the entire NBA.

Lakers are in a heated battle to host a first-round playoff series

The loss to the Golden State Warriors dropped the LA Lakers’ record to 46-30 for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. If the playoffs were to start today, they would host a first-round series against the Golden State Warriors (45-31).

The jostling for playoff positioning is far from over, though. Depending on how they perform, LeBron James and Co. could end in the top four or drop to the play-in tournament.

