Is LeBron James playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Lakers star's status for NBA Play-In Tournament (April 16)

LeBron James is probable to play against the New Orleans Pelicans in Tuesday's 7-8 seed game in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. James will likely play, though. His final status will be upgraded hours before the contest.

James said he was in a better spot than last year with injuries. The four-time NBA champion played 71 games, the most he has since 82 of 82 in 2017-18 with Cleveland. It's also James' career record for most appearances in a year with the Lakers.

What happened to LeBron James?

James is on the Lakers' injury report with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. That issue has bugged him since Jan. 4 and will keep him on the injury report for the rest of the Lakers' postseason. However, the positive sign is that James has been probable for the last two consecutive games. Before that, he had been questionable in every game.

LeBron James Stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In 46 games, LeBron James has averaged 26.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 8.0 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans, winning 30 times. He managed 28.3 ppg, 11.8 apg and 6.3 rpg in four games against the Pelicans in 2023-24.

The Lakers went 3-1. When the teams met on Sunday at Smoothie King Center, James recorded 28 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals, shooting 55.0%. James had 13 assists in the first half alone as the Lakers took a 17-point lead into halftime.

James added to his scoring tally in the second half to seal the game by a 124-108 margin. He was highly active on both ends, carrying LA's offense while guarding the Pelicans' best player, Zion Williamson, limiting the former No. 1 pick to 12 points on 4 of 13 shooting.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Play-In Tournament game?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, while Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports New Orleans will provide local coverage. Fans outside local areas and the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass with a subscription. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are the marquee players in action for this clash. The winner will head to the playoffs as the seventh seed and face the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the first round. The loser will play the winner of the 9-10 seed matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors for the eighth seed.

