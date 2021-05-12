Is LeBron James playing tonight against New York Knicks? | 2020-21 NBA season

Without LeBron James in their last four games, the LA Lakers have managed to win twice, although they still face an uphill battle if they are to avoid the NBA play-in tournament.

On Tuesday night, the LA Lakers face an in-form New York Knicks side at home and it was believed on Monday that James had a chance of playing in the matchup. However, the most recent reports state that the 36-year-old will rest his ankle for one more game before returning to the Lakers lineup on Wednesday instead in an easier fixture against the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James is going to give that right ankle one more day of rest today vs. Knicks -- and target a return on Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell @mcten and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2021

How may LeBron James' injury affect the LA Lakers' hopes of making the playoffs?

Anthony Davis has stepped up recently for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers were mightily impressive against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night in a 123-110 win. Anthony Davis was back to his best, putting up 42 points and 12 rebounds, and will need to put in a similar performance without fellow leader LeBron James in the side against the Knicks.

Without James on the court this season, the LA Lakers have gone 10-15 and are currently a game and a half behind the Portland Trail Blazers in the West's sixth seed. In a clutch match against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Frank Vogel's side came up just short and lost by five points to Damian Lillard and co.

The good news for LA Lakers fans regarding LeBron James' return was Davis' comments after their win against the Suns. When asked about the veteran forward, Davis stated that from what he had seen, James would be fine going forward.

Although that bodes well for the playoffs, the LA Lakers still have to get there first and may face a play-in matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

A duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry would be hugely entertaining for all NBA fans, with the Lakers having won two of three matchups between the sides this year. However, Curry has been on a scoring spree recently and could be one of the Lakers' toughest assignments this season, even with their stiff defense.

Davis' comments also give hope that LeBron James has shrugged off the injury and is back to his best. However, there is no knowing if the injury could return and, given his age, that is more likely than if he were a younger player.

The LA Lakers' chances in the playoffs would surely be over if that were to happen, therefore all the franchise's fans can hope for is that LeBron James is back to his best on Wednesday night.