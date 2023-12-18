LeBron James is listed as questionable to face the New York Knicks tonight as the LA Lakers prepare to defend homecourt for the first time since Dec. 5. James is dealing with a left calf contusion. The four-time MVP played the last game despite carrying the same status so he could suit up.

James has been on the injury report since he sustained the injury but has missed just two games. During that span, the Lakers star has looked lethal when in action. He led LA to the NBA Cup win and was named the In-Season Tournament MVP for his exploits.

James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists on 54.5% shooting. He has been key to the Lakers staying afloat amid their injury troubles.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James started the season healthy but faced his first injury early this season. James sustained a left calf contusion on Nov. 10 against the Phoenix Suns. That injury has kept him out for two games only.

However, the Lakers star has featured on the injury report for it ahead of every game since then. Akin to those games, James will continue to be a game-time decision.

So, while his status remains questionable, James' availability will get revealed closer to the game.

LeBron James' stats vs New York Knicks

LeBron James boasts a 41-16 record against the New York Knicks. He's averaged 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in 57 appearances against them. James and the Lakers haven't faced them before tonight's contest this season.

LeBron James' production remains top notch in year 21

LeBron is trying his best against 'Father Time' in year 21. He's not as explosive or quick as he was at his peak, but the four-time MVP is adapting just fine to remain an impactful presence. He's leading the Lakers in points, assists and steals per game. LeBron's also shooting an impressive 40.1% from deep, the second-best mark of his career since the 2012-13 MVP season with the Miami Heat.

These contributions have been handy and critical because of the Lakers' injury troubles. They've barely had all players available this season. Just as when they were getting healthy, LA is seeing at least a three-four rotation players out nightly.

It's created some pressure for LeBron and Anthony Davis to be available, and so far, the two stars have ensured they are playing as many games as possible.