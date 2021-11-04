Is LeBron James playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James' LA Lakers take on OKC Thunder in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season encounter set to take place at Staples Center tonight.

The LA Lakers have had an underwhelming start to the season by their lofty standards and currently have a 5-3 record in the Western Conference. The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, have been among the worst teams in the league. They have a 1-6 record.

Lakers fans will be curious to know the status of LeBron James, who has missed quite a few games this campaign already due to injuries.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the OKC Thunder?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable for the LA Lakers' game vs. the OKC Thunder.

There has been no official update on whether LeBron James will play or not, but head coach Frank Vogel is likely to rest him as the superstar forward continues to recover. The LA Lakers have been a bit rusty, but Vogel will hope that Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis are enough to get past a poor OKC Thunder side on home court.

When will LeBron James return?

If he ends up sitting out the game against the OKC Thunder, fans can expect him to suit up for the LA Lakers' next game, which is against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Still heralded as one of the best players in the league, LeBron James has arguably been the best player for the LA Lakers despite missing a few games. He has averaged 24.8 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game this season, shooting 46% from the field and 34% from downtown. He has also contributed fairly well on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 2.3 steals per contest.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers 30 points and four monster slams. Yeah, he was ready to hoop. 30 points and four monster slams. Yeah, he was ready to hoop. https://t.co/D8wNNZBv8F

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The LA Lakers are set to miss out on LeBron James' playmaking and scoring, and the franchise will hope that the role players can cover for his absence. Russell Westbrook's presence should certainly help in the playmaking regard, and Anthony Davis is likely to step as the team's go-to player when they need points.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar