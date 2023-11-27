Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on 4x MVP's availability (Nov. 27)

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) will face the Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) on Monday, November 27. At the time of writing, LeBron James is listed as questionable on the team's injury report. He is dealing with a left calf contusion and will likely be a game-time decision for Darvin Ham and the team's medical staff.

The Lakers will also be sweating over the availability of Cam Reddish, who is also listed as questionable. However, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and Rui Hachimura are all out due to injury. Anthony Davis is probable.

The Lakers' last outing saw them secure a 121-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Sixers will pose a different type of problem for Ham's squad. Tyrese Maxey is enjoying a breakout season and looks like a shoo-in for an All-Star selection this year. Joel Embiid continues to dominate and is proving why he's the reigning MVP.

However, LeBron is having a strong season himself. The veteran superstar continues to defy the odds by performing at a level we've never seen before from somebody who is nearing 40.

In 16 games, LeBron is averaging 25.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, shooting 55.9% and 38.5% from the floor. Most players in the league would like to boast those numbers, let alone a player in the final few years of their career.

The Los Angeles Lakers need to remain patient

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't enjoyed the strong start to their season they hoped for. Injuries have derailed Darvin Ham from utilizing the elite-level depth Rob Pelinka constructed during the summer.

As such, the Lakers rotation has looked disjointed at times. In fact, it took moving Austin Reaves to the bench before we began to see any form of balance. Yet, once Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent all return from their current injury-induced absences, Ham will need to revamp his rotations once again.

We may witness the Lakers go through another tough stretch when that happens. It takes time for coaches to figure out their combinations and rotations, especially when the roster has multiple stars that must be featured on both sides of the court.

Ham figured out the puzzle in front of him with the current roster, and will undoubtedly be able to do it once the team is back at full strength.