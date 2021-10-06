Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

LeBron James and the LA Lakers visit the Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns for their second preseason game. In a rematch of last season's NBA Playoffs first round series, the two teams face each other twice over the next five days.

Coach Monty Williams decided not to play Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder in the Suns' preseason opener as they were one of two teams in the league with the shortest offseason.

Coach Frank Vogel did the same for the LA Lakers' first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. The lineup did not feature LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony. Coach Vogel did mention in his preseason press conference that he intends to play every player by the end of the preseason schedule, including LeBron James.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Frank Vogel: “I don’t have any intention of overdoing the preseason.” Vogel said he has a comfort level of how LeBron, AD and Westbrook look together during first week of training camp practices Frank Vogel: “I don’t have any intention of overdoing the preseason.” Vogel said he has a comfort level of how LeBron, AD and Westbrook look together during first week of training camp practices

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against Phoenix Suns?

LeBron James on the bench during the preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James has been officially ruled out for the preseason game at Phoenix. It is unclear whether he will travel with the team but one should expect to see him on the bench as he analyzes his team's game.

The LA Lakers announced that Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and "either DJ (DeAndre Jordan) or Dwight" will not play in the preseason game on Wednesday.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron and Westbrook won’t play tomorrow at Phoenix.Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony will both play against the Suns. LeBron and Westbrook won’t play tomorrow at Phoenix.Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony will both play against the Suns.

Carmelo Anthony has got the green light to play in the preseason games and Anthony Davis will lace up again.

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron James will likely see the floor by the end of the preseason schedule. Coach Vogel spoke about the lineup ahead of the preseason games and said:

"I would say we’re certainly not going to have any decisions made before the last two preseason games. Hopefully, we’ll have some direction at that point, but we could still be looking at those last two games...The first four games, we’ll probably have a lot of guys in and out of the lineup. We won’t be whole in those games. Hopefully, we will be the last two. But like I said, I’m not putting a real timeline on it. Hopefully, we should have some real direction by then."

According to coach Vogel, fans will have to wait till the final two games of the preseason to see the LA Lakers at full strength. James, Westbrook and Davis haven't played a single minute together so we are yet to see what the trio look like on the floor.

Also Read

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron, physically, heading into this season: “I feel great.”Training camp and the preseason will bring back his wind and his rhythm step by step, as it does every season, but the full offseason was good for his body. LeBron, physically, heading into this season: “I feel great.”Training camp and the preseason will bring back his wind and his rhythm step by step, as it does every season, but the full offseason was good for his body.

The LA Lakers' last two games are against the Golden State Warriors (at home) on October 12th and the Sacramento Kings (on the road) on October 14th.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee