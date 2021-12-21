Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers and LeBron James are getting prepared for a massive Western Conference showdown tonight against the red-hot Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are coming off a tough recent loss against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and will be looking to end their current two-game losing streak.

As of right now, the Lakers find themselves with an overall record of 16-15, which puts them in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. The team has struggled throughout the year when it comes to their inconsistent play on the court.

The Lakers have gone on to win six of their last ten games and will have a challenging upcoming slate of opponents that starts with tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns.

After missing the majority of the early portion of the 2021-22 NBA regular season while sidelined with an injury, superstar forward LeBron James has returned to action and impressed with his play on the court. In his last five games for the Lakers, LeBron has gone on to average 27.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. The Lakers have gone on to win three of those last five games.

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron has been dealing with an abdominal injury throughout the year but it would be a surprise if he's not ready to go tonight against the Suns.

Tonight's matchup against the Phoenix Suns will be the first game in a brutal stretch of games for the LA Lakers. Phoenix has been one of the top teams in the NBA and the Lakers are going to need a stellar performance from LeBron and the rest of the team if they want to pull off the upset.

After tonight's matchup against the Suns, the Lakers will take on a number of notable opponents, including home games against the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets, before hitting the road and facing a red-hot Memphis Grizzlies team.

There's no doubt the Lakers have been at their best when LeBron James has been on the floor this year. Although LeBron has only played in nineteen games this year, the Lakers have a 11-8 record when he's suited up. For a team that is desperately trying to get back on the right track and climb the standings in the NBA Western Conference, they are going to need a solid stretch of upcoming performances, including tonight's showdown against the Suns.

Throughout the year, LeBron has gone on to average 25.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 34.7% from downtown.

