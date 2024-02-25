Is LeBron James playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on 4-time NBA champion's status (February 25)

LeBron James is questionable to play against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The LA Lakers star has been on the injury report since November, citing different ailments. LeBron has missed eight games so far. In 50 outings, he's averaged 24.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 52/40/74 splits.

The Suns have been one of his favored opponents this season. The Lakers will need LeBron to ensure they elevate their chances of winning this away game. The Lakers are 11-18 on the road and only four games above. 500, so they can't afford too many losses moving forward.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. The Lakers star has been on the injury report citing his ailment since Jan. 4. It's a non-contact injury sustained due to heavy workload. LeBron has made himself more available than ever this season compared to the last two years and hasn't had much time to rest his ankle.

LeBron James stats vs. Phoenix Suns

LeBron James has played 44 games against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 26.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 7.3 apg. He holds a 29-15 record against the LA Lakers' division and conference rivals. LeBron and the Lakers have faced the Suns four times this season and won thrice.

LeBron has averaged 23.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 8.8 apg in those games. He recorded one of his worst outings of the year when the teams last met on Jan. 11. LeBron had 10 points, five rebounds and nine assists on 3 of 11 shooting in a 127-109 blowout loss for the Lakers.

A lot has changed since then for the Lakers. They have finally settled on a lineup that has given them six wins in their past eight games. Rui Hachimura has replaced Taurean Prince in the frontline to make the key difference.

The Lakers have more length and size next to LeBron and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell have reaped the benefits of Hachimura's gravity on offense, opening up the floor for them. The Lakers are shooting 45.8%, including 36.8% from 3.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns?

ABC will nationally televise the Lakers-Suns game. Tipoff is at 3:30 pm ET at Footprint Center. Viewers outside the country can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass.

LeBron James. Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Devin Booker will be among the marquee stars in action for this game.