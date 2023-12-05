Is LeBron James playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on 4x MVP's status (Dec. 5) 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers hope to carry on their 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament group stage form into the knockouts. They tip off the elimination round against conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns, tonight. As per LA's injury report, James is listed as questionable. He will be a game-time decision.

The expectation is that the Lakers star will play tonight. James has carried the questionable tag ahead of every game since the Lakers' tournament opener against the Suns ended in a 122-119 win on Nov. 10. James sustained a calf contusion in that game.

It's important to note that he missed just one game due to the injury. He has looked in peak condition otherwise, averaging 33.6 minutes. In 20 games, the NBA's leading scorer has produced 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 55.1% shooting, including 38.3% from deep.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers have LeBron James to thank for their 12-9 record despite a tough schedule and injuries. The Lakers are yet to make their full roster available. They are trending in the right direction in that regard, though.

Jarred Vanderbilt made his season debut last game, while Rui Hachimura will return tonight. Gabe Vincent is the only rotation player out for the Lakers.

LeBron James and Lakers in hunt of $500,000 prize money

As far as the NBA In-Season tournament is concerned, the LA Lakers have been the best team. They went 4-0 in the group stage phase, recording a league-high point differential of +74 points. LeBron James has played like the tournament MVP.

James has averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists in four outings. He leads the team in points and assists. The Lakers enter tonight's game as the favorites. They will have a homecourt advantage. La's exploits in the In-Season Tournament are favoring its prospects.

The Lakers have looked better on the court against their opponents in the clutch. That comes with the experience LeBron James and Anthony Davis boast in playoff-type atmospheres. James has outlined his desire to win the $500,000 prize money, so the four-time MVP is not letting the foot off the gas at any point until Dec. 9 if the Lakers make the finals.

"I heard there's $500,000 on the line, so we're going for that for sure," James said after the Lakers' win over the Suns on Nov. 10.

The team on the other side of the floor is experienced, too, with two-time champion and finals MVP Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who made the finals in 2021. The Lakers hold a 2-0 series advantage over their opponents and hope to advance to the semis and clinch the tie-breaker, which could be crucial in April.