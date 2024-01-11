Is LeBron James playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on NBA's all-time leading scorer's availability (January 11, 2024)

LeBron James is questionable for Thursday's game between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has carried the questionable status since the Lakers' first meeting with their division rivals on Nov. 10. He will be a game-time decision.

LeBron has missed only three games, though. He's stayed relatively healthy compared to the previous three seasons. In 35 out of 38 games played, LeBron has averaged 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He's shooting 52.6%, including 39.7% from 3-point range.

The Lakers, who have won half their 38 games, are 17-18 with LeBron James on the court.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron has faced multiple injury issues this season. The four-time NBA MVP's first injury was a calf contusion, which he sustained against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. LeBron has been on the Lakers' injury report for this issue until Christmas Day when he endured a knee injury after a collision with Jaylen Brown during the Lakers-Celtics showdown.

LeBron's been on the Lakers' injury report over the last few games because of a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. However, he's yet to miss a game due to that.

LeBron James stats vs Phoenix Suns

LeBron James has played 43 games against the Phoenix Suns. He's averaged 27.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 7.3 apg on 52/38/74 splits. The Suns are one of LeBron's favorite opponents this season. He played in all of their three meetings and guided the Lakers to a 3-0 record.

LeBron has averaged 28.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 8.7 apg on 54/46/72 splits against the Suns in 2023-24. He last played them on Dec. 5, as the Lakers secured a 106-103 win. LeBron had 31 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in that game.

LeBron was excellent in exposing the Suns' defense in those games. Phoenix hasn't matched up well against the Lakers' size, which LA identified and capitalized on, prompting their 3-0 season series advantage over the star-studded outfit.

The Suns, however, haven't taken to the floor with their big three playing together against the Lakers. It will be interesting to see how the Lakers perform against a reinforced Suns team.

The Lakers will likely hold the advantage and momentum. They are on a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Suns have lost their last two games on the bounce.

LeBron James was solid for the Lakers recently, contributing efficiently on both ends. The Lakers will hope he can continue delivering at a high level, as that effort and energy has been decisive. A win would see the Lakers go above the .500 mark and move to eighth in the Western Conference.