Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason 

LeBron James' LA Lakers will face off against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at the Golden 1 Center tonight. Both teams will look to take a win in this game to end their preseason on a high note.

The Lakers are yet to win a preseason game this season. They have looked short of their best. But they are expected to put out a rejuvenated and much better team for their opening-night clash against the Golden State Warriors on October 19.

Purple and Gold fans were ecstatic to see LeBron James return to action. They will hope for him to put up a special performance to end the Lakers' run of five consecutive defeats.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings?

LeBron James was terrific against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He scored 20 points on a staggering 58.3% shooting from the field. He also contributed two steals and as many blocks. However, the Lakers did not have a great second half, conceding their lead to eventually lose 111-99 against the Warriors.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron, AD and Westbrook will all play tomorrow at SAC, via Vogel, but with the various injuries, we won’t get a chance to see the ideal regular season rotation just yet. LeBron, AD and Westbrook will all play tomorrow at SAC, via Vogel, but with the various injuries, we won’t get a chance to see the ideal regular season rotation just yet.

LeBron James has been declared fit for the game against the Kings. With five Lakers players out for this game, it looks like all members of their Big 3 will play against the Kings tonight. Four-time NBA champion James will look to get himself ready, and go all guns blazing in this preseason game to end the Lakers' losing streak.

The Big 3 being fit for this game is great news for the Purple and Gold. However, coach Frank Vogel and the franchise will be worried that several players on the roster are injured.

Trevor Ariza is out for at least a month or two as he recovers from right ankle surgery. Youngster Talen Horton-Tucker recently suffered an injury to his right thumb. He will also be out for this game, and is unlikely to return for the opening night against the Warriors. The Lakers will miss the services of Kendrick Nunn, Wayne Ellington and Malik Monk, too, for their game against the Kings.

Last season, LeBron James featured in only 45 games for the LA Lakers. He averaged 25 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 7.8 APG while shooting at 51.3 % from the field. However, he faced disappointment in the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

He endured elimination from the playoffs in the first round for the first time in his illustrious career, which was a huge disappointment for him. However, James is expected to bounce back strongly with the LA Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

The LA Lakers have recruited stars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard this offseason. Their goal is to win the championship ,and they will give it their best shot when the regular season commences on October 19.

