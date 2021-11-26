Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James announced his return from a one-game suspension with a vintage performance against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. James finished the Pacers in overtime following a dagger three with about a minute left, bringing back his silencer celebration.

"The King" missed the team's visit to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday when the LA Lakers faced off against the New York Knicks. James was suspended for one game for throwing an elbow at Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons that caused a crazy scuffle.

LeBron James returned to lead the Lakers to a 124-116 win over the Pacers. It was a great game for James, as he scored a season-high 39 points with five rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks. He also showed no signs of the previous injury that caused him to miss eight games.

NBA @NBA



Season-high 39 points.

The LA Lakers are 4-7 this season without LeBron James in the lineup. James has missed a game due to suspension, two games due to an ankle injury and eight games because of an abdominal strain. Despite his uncanny durability, James has been sort of injury prone in the past three seasons.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is likely to play despite his status

The LA Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings. The team described James' injury as a rectus-abdominus strain. It's the same injury he's just recovered from and sidelined him for eight games.

According to NBC SportsEdge, it would be a surprise to see LeBron miss a game that was not in a back-to-back setup. The Lakers had an off day on Thanksgiving, leaving James with plenty of time to recover. The report added that James might be a game-time decision, but it would be surprising to see him miss the game.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Lakers' injury report for tomorrow against Detroit:



— LeBron James is questionable

— LeBron James is questionable— Anthony Davis is probable

Besides LeBron James, the Lakers have a handful of players on their injury report for Friday's game. Trevor Ariza, Chaundee Brown Jr., Jay Huff and Kendrick Nunn are all listed as out, while Austin Reaves is listed as questionable.

Ariza is recovering from an ankle injury and Nunn has been dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee. Brown Jr. and Huff are on two-way deals, while Reaves could make his return if he's cleared from a left hamstring strain.

How does LeBron James' absence impact the LA Lakers?

No matter what everyone says, LeBron James is still the most important player for the LA Lakers. If LeBron misses the game against the Sacramento Kings, they will have to rely more on Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. If the game goes to the wire, the Lakers are going to miss James' clutch heroics.

Edited by Parimal