Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James' LA Lakers will square off against the Sacramento Kings in an NBA 2021-22 season game scheduled to take place at the Golden 1 Center tonight.

The last meeting between the two Western Conference sides ended up being a 3 Overtime thriller, in which the Sacramento Kings prevailed with a scoreline of 137-141.

LA Lakers fans will be curious to know the status of their talisman LeBron James, who has already missed considerable time due to injury this season.

LeBron James is questionable for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James is listed as questionable due to an abdomen problem for the LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game. However, he featured in Purple and Gold's last game and is expected to suit up tonight as well.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Here is the Lakers' injury report for tomorrow vs. the Kings. Avery Bradley has been added with a hand injury: Here is the Lakers' injury report for tomorrow vs. the Kings. Avery Bradley has been added with a hand injury: https://t.co/fbS8nf1MxR

The LA Lakers are coming off a 110-106 win over the Detroit Pistons, in which LeBron James scored 33 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists. He has been in fine form lately and has scored 30 or more points in his return from suspension.

The LA Lakers will hope that LeBron James continues in this form because his inclusion in the starting lineup has been a major factor in their return to winning ways. Anthony Davis has been extremely underwhelming, while Russell Westbrook has only performed since James became available.

LeBron James has performed at an exceptional level despite dealing with injuries, averaging 25.8 points, 5 rebounds, and nearly 7 assists per game. He is certainly going to make the All-NBA team, but his eyes will be on bagging another NBA championship instead of hunting for individual accolades.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral LeBron James over his last 3 games:



34.0 PPG

8.7 APG

5.7 RPG

1.3 SPG

1.0 BPG

47% FG



This man will never fall off 🥶 LeBron James over his last 3 games: 34.0 PPG8.7 APG5.7 RPG1.3 SPG 1.0 BPG 47% FGThis man will never fall off 🥶 https://t.co/FVFLih4AwY

The LA Lakers went through a torrid time in LeBron James' absence, as they desperately missed his leadership, passing, and scoring ability. The Lakers currently find themselves in a precarious position in the Western Conference, as they are 7th in the standings.

If LeBron James undergoes another injury setback, the franchise's plans for getting a high seed in the highly competitive west will be in serious jeopardy.

The Lakers will be looking for their 12th win they take on the Sacramento Kings tonight.

